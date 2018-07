(Adds second and third bullet points)

July 30 (Reuters) - Suning.Com Co Ltd:

* SAYS PRELIM H1 NET PROFIT UP 1,957.4 PERCENT Y/Y AT 6.0 BILLION YUAN ($879.60 million)

* SAYS UNLOADING OF ALIBABA SHARES HAS GENERATED NET PROFIT OF ABOUT 5.6 BLN YUAN

* SAYS EXCLUDING SALES OF ALIBABA SHARES, COMPANY'S H1 NET PROFIT WOULD BE UP 35.9 PCT Y/Y AT 396 MLN YUAN ($1 = 6.8213 Chinese yuan renminbi)