July 31 (Reuters) - Fortune Ng Fung Food Hebei Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL CATTLE BREEDING AND MEAT PROCESSING RELATED ASSETS, EXPECTS TO RECEIVE AT LEAST 600 MILLION YUAN ($87.84 million) FOR REPLENISHING CAPITAL

* SAYS IT EXPECTS ASSETS SALES CAN REDUCE ANNUAL NET LOSS OF ABOUT 15 MLN YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2M8rgtf Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8304 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)