Oct 30 (Reuters) - Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd:

* SAYS JAN-SEPT NET LOSS AT 1.7 BILLION YUAN ($244.17 million) VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 138.3 MILLION YUAN YEAR EARLIER

* SAYS EVERGRANDE HAS NOT CONTACTED THE COMPANY REGARDING THE EQUITY TRANSFER OF BORGWARD, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2OVyTbL; bit.ly/2Q6jIJp Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9624 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)