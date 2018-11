(Corrects spelling of chairman’s name in headline and bullet point)

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Guangdong Jadiete Holdings Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS CHAIRMAN DING LIHONG (NOT LIHUNG) RESIGNS DUE TO CHANGE IN JOB ROLE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2DHwBHh Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)