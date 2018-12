(Refiles to add bullet point)

Dec 7 (Reuters) - TCL Corp:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL STAKES IN UNITS FOR A COMBINED 4.76 BILLION YUAN ($691.84 million)

* SAYS IT WILL FOCUS ON SEMICONDUCTOR DISPLAY AND MATERIALS BUSINESS AFTER THE TRANSACTIONS