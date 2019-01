REFILE-BRIEF-Wuhan Zhongshang Commercial To Buy Home Furnishing Firm Juran's Retail Arm

(Refiles with extra bullet points, link)

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Wuhan Zhongshang Commercial Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY HOME FURNISHING FIRM JURAN’S RETAIL ARM FOR 36.3-38.3 BILLION YUAN ($5.35-$5.64 billion) VIA SHARE ISSUE

* SAYS SHAREHOLDERS OF JURAN’S RETAIL ARM INCLUDE ALIBABA, TAIKANG LIFE AND SEQUOIA CAPITAL’S INVESTMENT VENTURE IN CHINA

* SAYS TRADING IN SHARES TO RESUME ON JAN 24