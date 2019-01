REFILE-BRIEF-Humanwell Healthcare Expects to Swing To Net Loss In 2018

(Refiles with additional bullet points, links)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SEES 2018 NET LOSS OF 2.2-2.7 BILLION YUAN VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 2.1 BILLION YUAN ($311.81 million) YEAR EARLIER

* SAYS IT SETS ASIDE PROVISIONS OF ASSETS IMPAIRMENT FOR ABOUT 3.0 BILLION YUAN

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE BONDS WORTH UP TO 1.5 BILLION YUAN, MEDIUM-TERM NOTES WORTH UP TO 1.5 BILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2DFDSWU; bit.ly/2FW1hpn; bit.ly/2RlFDMw Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7349 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)