Feb 19 (Reuters) - China International Capital Corp Ltd :

* ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING HAS BOUGHT 117.08 MLN H-SHARE OF CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL AT AVERAGE HK$15.5 PER SHARE ON FEB 14 - HKEX FILING

* ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING'S LONG POSITION IN CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL HAS INCREASED TO 11.74 PERCENT FROM 4.96 PERCENT AFTER TRANSACTIONS - HKEX FILING Source text: bit.ly/2Sbd2tN Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)