Feb 20 (Reuters) - Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT RECEIVES NEW ENERGY CAR SUBSIDIES OF 316.6 MILLION YUAN ($47.11 million) FOR THE YEAR OF 2016, 2017

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP AUTO PARTS JV WITH REGISTERED CAPITAL AT 436.3 MILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hK9Q1Z; goo.gl/GLmWM2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7198 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)