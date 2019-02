(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Zhe Jiang Taihua New Material Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST SPECIAL NYLON UNIT’S CAPITAL BY $76.0 MILLION TO $136.0 MILLION

* SAYS SPECIAL NYLON UNIT PLANS TO INVEST 1.56 BILLION YUAN ($233.02 million) IN FIBRE PROJECT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2GLKZ2M; bit.ly/2GMjbv8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6946 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)