April 1 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Red Dragonfly Footwear Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT REVISES PLAN, TO BUY BACK COMPANY SHARES WORTH 80-160 MILLION YUAN ($11.92-$23.85 million) FROM 50-300 MILLION YUAN PREVIOUSLY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2FJzF41 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7096 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)