(Refiles with additional bullet point, link)

March 25 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS 2018 NET PROFIT DOWN 13.3 PERCENT Y/Y

* SAYS IT AND AFFILIATE AGREE TO BOOST BIOTECH FIRM'S CAPITAL BY A COMBINED 500 MILLION YUAN TO 790 MLN YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2WlENlJ; bit.ly/2U6Sac5 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)