(Adds bullet point, link)

April 9 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS UNIT PLANS BIO-PHARMA PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT OF UP TO 1.0 BILLION YUAN ($149.09 million)

* SAYS BOARD APPROVES UNIT TO SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH RENEURON LIMITED IN U.K. Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2VFk3Fq; bit.ly/2I5UgmV Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7075 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)