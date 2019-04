(Refiles with additional bullet point, link)

April 15 (Reuters) - Cofco Tunhe Sugar Co Ltd:

* SAYS 2018 NET PROFIT DOWN 31.9 PERCENT Y/Y AT 503.8 MILLION YUAN ($75.14 million)

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE MEDIUM-TERM NOTES WORTH UP TO 2.0 BILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: tinyurl.com/y6rs5bv5; tinyurl.com/y5oeaun7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7044 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)