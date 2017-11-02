FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-S&P raises ratings of Italy's Cattolica and Allianz's Italian unit
October 31, 2017 / 5:16 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-S&P raises ratings of Italy's Cattolica and Allianz's Italian unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects OCT. 31 story to show S&P raised ratings on Cattolica from BBB- to BBB and Allianz Italian unit to A from A-, not the other way round)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s says:

* Raised long-term ratings of Italy’s Cattolica Assicurazione to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-’ following Italy’s sovereign upgrade

* Raised long-term ratings of Italian unit of German insurer Allianz from ‘A-’ to ‘A’

* Revising up to ‘intermediate’ from ‘moderate’ its assessment of industry and country risk for the Italian life and property/casualty sectors Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

