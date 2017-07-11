FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-IndusInd Bank exec: substantially provided for borrowers being taken to insolvency
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 11, 2017 / 9:12 AM / a month ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-IndusInd Bank exec: substantially provided for borrowers being taken to insolvency

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of CEO's name in first line to Romesh from Ramesh)

July 11 (Reuters) - India's Indusind Bank CEO Romesh Sobti says:

* Has reversed provision made for Jaiprakash Associates in March quarter

* No impact of 1.22 billion rupee provision reversal on June quarter net profit

* Has 500 million rupee exposure to 3 accounts being taken to insolvency proceedings

* Has substantially provided for the three accounts

* RBI has asked banks to provide for companies being taken to insolvency over Q2, Q3 and Q4 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.