MUMBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - * INDIA FINANCE MINISTER TABLES 2017/18 ECONOMIC SURVEY REPORT IN PARLIAMENT

* INDIA FINMIN REPORT: 2018/19 GROWTH SEEN AT 7-7.5 PCT Y/Y

* INDIA FINMIN REPORT: PRIVATE INVESTMENT POISED TO REBOUND

* INDIA FINMIN REPORT: TARGET FOR FISCAL CONSOLIDATION ESPECIALLY IN A PRE-ELECTION YEAR CAN CARRY A HIGH RISK OF CREDIBILITY

* INDIA FINMIN REPORT: BIGGEST SOURCE OF UPSIDE TO GROWTH TO BE FROM EXPORTS (Reporting by New Delhi Newsroom)