MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Says:

:PROPOSES TO BRING LISTED ENTITIES UNDER LONG TERM CAPITAL GAINS TAX

: PROPOSES TAX ON DISTRIBUTED INCOME ON EQUITY ORIENTED MUTUAL FUNDS AT 10 PCT

: PROPOSES LONG TERM CAPITAL GAINS TAX WITH CERTAIN CONDITIONS

: LONG-TERM CAPITAL GAINS EXCEEDING 100,000 RUPEES TO BE TAXED AT THE RATE OF 10 PCT (Reporting by New Delhi Newsroom)