Indonesia plans to issue U.S. dollar, euro-denominated bonds -official

JAKARTA, May 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia is planning to issue U.S. dollar and Euro-denominated bonds but a decision on timing and size of the issuance will depend on market conditions, Finance Ministry senior official Luky Alfirman said on a call with investors on Tuesday.

Indonesia last week raised 100 billion yen from sale of Samurai bonds to help finance its budget deficit, including for coronavirus pandemic relief. (Reporting by Tabita Diela Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)