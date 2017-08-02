U.S. FDA panel votes against approval of J&J arthritis drug

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The benefits of Johnson & Johnson's experimental rheumatoid arthritis drug sirukumab do not outweigh the risks and it should not be approved, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Wednesday.

The panel voted 12-1 against the drug, citing safety concerns, including an imbalance in the number of deaths in patients taking sirukumab compared with those taking a placebo.

The FDA is not obliged to act on the recommendation of its advisory panels but typically does so. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)