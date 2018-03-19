FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 11:07 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Political pounding

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats from Friday, updates chart)

** S&P 500 down 1.2 pct as trade war fears reignite amid Washington political turmoil

** This as the DJI is making its point, and Nasdaq Composite new-highs thrust may be short on fuel

** Despite waves, NYSE Composite internal measure still afloat

** And thanks to tech, U.S. growth still on the fast track vs value

** However, even tech titans can tire; tech, banks, face-off on the charts

** Most sectors can’t take it: materials, financials, staples and industrials crumble, while utilities and real estate rise above it

** Financials slide 2.4 pct. Sector falls amid flattening yield curves and D.C. shakeup. Wells Fargo dips on report U.S. DoJ widens investigation into bank’s sales practices

** Industrials drop 2 pct. Group’s biggest loser, Boeing, loses altitude as China tariff talk heats up

** Tech off 1 pct. Intel CEO plays down talk of interest in Broadcom ; INTC chart, however, still signals caution. Micron hits >17-yr high as brokerages raise PTs . And Adobe Systems sees record high on another earnings beat

** Consumer disc dips 0.7 pct. Worst SPX stock Signet plunges 21 pct to 6-yr low on dismal forecast

** SPX sector performance over past 12 mths: reut.rs/2HGyj9S

** Meanwhile, strategist sees higher volatility in 2018, but only somewhat

