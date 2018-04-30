FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 11:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Tug of war

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats from Friday, updates chart)

** S&P 500 finishes week flat as investors weigh strong earnings vs inflation and interest rate concerns

** Push/pull effect has SPX still running in place , and DJI’s back to the wall again

** Fangs+ index tries to stay sharp on the charts , though value ticks up vs growth

** Most sectors gain ground: utilities and real estate victorious, while industrials and materials dragged into the mud. That said, defensive plays haven’t been the best crutch

** Consumer discretionary up 1.1 pct. Amazon.com going strong with AWS thump and Prime price bump . Best S&P stock Chipotle surges ~30 pct as CEO debut delights

** Energy rallies 0.6 pct, though weak refining margins clip Exxon’s and Chevron’s Q1 numbers . Nevertheless, still may be time for DJI’s energy duo to outperform on the charts

** Tech loses 0.6 pct. Alphabet’s strong ad sales growth fails to offset surge in costs . But Facebook blockbuster results soothe nerves over data privacy scandal. This as Microsoft shows growth across segments, and Intel in its data center business

** Materials down 2.1 pct. Worst SPX stock Freeport-McMoRan slides 21 pct on Q1 profit miss , and onerous environmental demands from Indonesia’s govt

** Industrials down 3.1 pct. Caterpillar tumbles on fears of increasing steel prices and 3M dives on forecast cut

** SPX sector performance over past 12 mths: reut.rs/2JEQRYO

** On IPO front, DocuSign caps stellar week for tech deals

