June 11, 2018 / 11:08 AM / in 16 minutes

RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Triple crown

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats from Friday, no changes to text, updates chart)

** S&P 500 riding 3-week win streak, gallops 1.6 pct higher

** At first, NYSE Composite was ticked off , and S&P Futures stepped into sticky patch

** But after Dow Futures revved up, and some pause and reflection, rally resumed

** That said, may be a struggle to justify further gains with tech titans being put to the test

** This, while Nasdaq 100 deals with a vixen , and lagging chips may precede a Nasdaq crumble

** Nevertheless, nearly every sector finishes in the money; telecom, consumer discretionary and materials front runners, while just utilities come up lame

** Cons Discretionary up 3.2 pct. Retailers among top S&P stocks with Kohl’s up ~14 pct and Macy’s up 12 pct, both drawing favorable research reviews , while Under Armour Class C is best performer up 16 pct. McDonald’s advances 6 pct on plans for new field structure. Retail ETF jumps ~6 pct, showcasing breakout on the charts

** Materials advance 2.9 pct. Indeed, when it comes to tech vs prec metals stocks, it may be time to stop texting and start mining

** Healthcare up 2 pct. Though Nektar Therapeutics is biggest S&P loser, plunges 40 pct after data from trials testing its cancer drug with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo disappoints

** Tech up 0.7 pct. Twitter shares rally as they join the S&P race, but Apple iPhone worries weigh on supply chain

** SPX sector performance over past 12 mths: reut.rs/2y0KazD

** Meanwhile, stock’s advance getting long in the tooth, according to CFRA strategist note, and volatility may hit Wall Street in Sept amid largest-ever shakeup of market’s broad business sectors

