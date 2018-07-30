FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2018 / 11:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Shaky leadership

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeats from Friday. No changes to text. Updates sector
performance chart through Friday.)
    ** S&P 500 gains for a 4th straight week, though as
tech tumbles, ends up just 0.6 pct
    ** At first SPX lined up for the leap, but in
the end, simply minds the gap
    ** And as tech takes it on the chin, Nasdaq indices
 bear the brunt
    ** Indeed, a Nasdaq internal measure has been less
than peppy
    ** Though like SPX, DJI shows its holding 4 of a kind
as well  
    ** Majority of sectors advance; energy, industrials,
financials and materials show resolve, while tech wilts
    ** Energy surges 2.3 pct. Chevron and Exxon
 close up for the week after qtrly results.
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund compression can lead to
range blowout
    ** Financials up 2.1 pct. Bank stocks rally as
benchmark 10-yr Treasury yield nears 3 pct. S&P
Banks Index gains 3.4 pct
    ** Healthcare up 1.4 pct. Best sector performer HCA
Healthcare up ~15 pct after raised profit forecast

    ** Consumer Discretionary down 0.5 pct.
Amazon.com's bumper earnings lift it to record high
. This as analyst targets value stock at $1 trln
. Though Mohawk Industries biggest group
loser down ~18 pct after earnings miss, weak forecast

    ** Tech sinks 1.2 pct. Facebook suffers
biggest ever market cap loss for single stock and
Twitter tanks on drop in monthly users.
Social Media ETF not liking the 1-2 punch, slides
nearly 6 pct. PC business remains point of concern
for Intel, though traffic cost improvement
bolstered Alphabet. Tech ETF
tires as tags resistance   
    ** SPX sector YTD performance through Fri: reut.rs/2K67j4o
    ** Meanwhile, tech's sudden stumble may short-circuit
growth's dominance over value
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
