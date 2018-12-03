Fed Chairman Powell's testimony to Congress postponed

Market News
WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress’s Joint Economic Committee on Wednesday has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date, the committee said Monday.

Powell was slated to discuss the economic outlook with the panel, but Wednesday was declared a national day of mourning following the death of President George H.W. Bush. No new date for the rescheduled testimony has been announced. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

