NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Huawei Canada said on Friday that its senior vice president of corporate affairs, Scott Bradley, is leaving his post as the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker faces heightened scrutiny over security issues.

Bradley will serve as special adviser, assisting the company “as required,” Huawei President Eric Li said in a memo to staff that was obtained by Reuters. (Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Jim Finkle in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)