Ford-VW sign memorandum to jointly develop EVs and self-driving vehicles

DETROIT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - VW CEO says in copy of speech: Ford and VW have signed memorandum of understanding to jointly develop electric and self-driving vehicles VW CEO says will share platforms and parts with Ford on pickups and vans in the alliance VW CEO says building vans in Ford’s turkey plant is an option VW CEO says in constructive talks to share its MEB EV platform with Ford Ford CEO says will provide more details on how alliance affects Ford’s regional operations in coming weeks Ford CEO says does not expect any job cuts in Ford plants as a result of alliance with vw VW CEO says it makes sense to cooperate with American company on developing autonomous driving Ford CEO says automaker committed to the dividend Ford exec says will share mid-sized pickup truck platform with VW only in S. America, Africa and Europe to start Ford CEO says ‘very optmistic’ about reaching deals with VW covering evs and self-driving vehicles Ford exec says will do ‘whatever it takes’ to get company’s European business back to profits (Reporting by Ben Klayman)