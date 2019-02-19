Bonds News
RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: "Real" deal

    ** S&P 500 gains 2.5 pct, fueled by U.S.-China trade
optimism. President Trump on Fri said the U.S. is closer than
ever before to having a "real" trade deal with Beijing

    ** This as the DJI picked itself off the mat, moved
higher, while the SPX reclaimed its 200-DMA

    ** Indeed, a little junk food can be a good thing

    ** Though different time frames can present a different
picture. That said, the market's hot, maybe too hot

    ** Nearly every sector rises: Energy and industrials lead,
while just utilities inch lower
    ** Energy surges 4.8 pct. Oil prices hit 2019 highs
on tightening supplies, while progressing trade talks strengthen
demand sentiment
    ** Financials jumps 2.9 pct. Sector leaps on Fri
after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc discloses
boosted stakes in some big banks, and as treasury yields lift

    ** Consumer Disc up 2.6 pct. Hilton jumps
11 pct on better-than-feared forecast. But worst
SPX stock Newell Brands slumps 17 pct as Toys 'R' Us
liquidation, strong dollar weigh on forecast.
Amazon.com scraps its plans for a New York headquarters

    ** Tech adds 2.4 pct. Cisco gears up on
newer applications and security businesses. Chip
stocks rally on trade deal hopes, and on bets the end of an
industry downturn may be in sight. Philadelphia
Semiconductor Index advances 3.7 pct to highest level
since Oct
    ** Consumer Staples up 1.1 pct. Cosmetics maker
Coty among best SPX performers, soars 18 pct as top
shareholder moves to raise stake. Though Coca-Cola
 loses fizz on disappointing forecast
    ** Meanwhile, watch the stock buyback drama in Washington
D.C., as any real regulation on the issue is negative for
stocks, according to Nicholas Colas, co-founder at DataTrek
Research
    ** SPX sector performance YTD through Fri:
