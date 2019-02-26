Speculators add to bets U.S. dollar will rise - CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Speculators raised their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the week ended Feb. 12 to the largest position in three weeks, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $22.15 billion, in the week to Feb. 12. (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by David Gregorio)