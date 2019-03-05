TABLE-Mexico 28-day Cetes yield dips to 8.00 pct

MEXICO CITY, March 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank auctioned T-bills, or Cetes, at the following yields on Tuesday. (all rates in percent) Maturity Weighted Change Minimum Maximum Reuters Poll Avg (bps) 28-day 8.00 -10 8.00 8.00 8.06 91-day 8.08 -4 8.08 8.08 8.11 175-day 8.16 -1 8.16 8.16 8.15 Maturity Assigned Demand Bid/Cover 28-day 5.000 bln pesos 15.306 bln pesos 3.06 91-day 5.000 bln pesos 16.499 bln pesos 3.30 175-day 10.500 bln pesos 25.631 bln pesos 2.44 Total demand of 57.436 billion pesos in the auction was equivalent to 2.80 times the government debt on offer. Tails -- or the difference between the maximum bid accepted and the average rate -- were as follows: 28-day 0 basis point 91-day 0 basis point 175-day 0 basis point (Mexico City newsroom +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com)