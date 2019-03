CHICAGO, March 7 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday it has grounded 14 Boeing 737-800 airplanes after an issue with overhead bins was found on two of the aircraft.

American said the issue did not jeopardize the safety of flights and that it is working with its vendor and the Federal Aviation Administration to immediately address the issue. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)