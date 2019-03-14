Market News
CORRECTED-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept

 (Corrects revised January data throughout)
    March 14 (Reuters) - The Commerce Department on Thursday
revised U.S. building permit data issued on Feb. 26.
    All rates are seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of
units.
 
PCT CHANGE      Jan  (Prev)    Dec   (Prev)  Jan'19/18  (Prev)
  Permits      -0.7    1.4     0.3     0.3     -1.5     -1.5

 RATES          Jan  (Prev)    Dec   (Prev)   Jan'18    (Prev)
  Permits     1,092  1,345   1,326   1,326     1,366    1,366

 PERMITS        Jan  (Prev)    Dec   (Prev)   Jan'18    (Prev)
  Single        821    812     829     829       870      870
  Multiple      496    533     497     497       496      496


     REGIONAL BREAKDOWN  

               Pct   (Prev)   Rate   (Prev)

 Northeast     22.7   26.4     135     139

 Midwest       28.3   33.1     186     193

 South         -4.5   -3.5     657     664

 West         -11.5   -8.9     339     349

    Actual Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

               Jan   (Prev)   Dec   (Prev)   Jan'18     (Prev)
                94      97     95      95        97        97


   NOTE: The data is found here
         
 

 (Washington Financial Desk, 202-898-8310
)
