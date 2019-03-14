CORRECTED-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept

(Corrects revised January data throughout) March 14 (Reuters) - The Commerce Department on Thursday revised U.S. building permit data issued on Feb. 26. All rates are seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units. PCT CHANGE Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Jan'19/18 (Prev) Permits -0.7 1.4 0.3 0.3 -1.5 -1.5 RATES Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Jan'18 (Prev) Permits 1,092 1,345 1,326 1,326 1,366 1,366 PERMITS Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Jan'18 (Prev) Single 821 812 829 829 870 870 Multiple 496 533 497 497 496 496 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN Pct (Prev) Rate (Prev) Northeast 22.7 26.4 135 139 Midwest 28.3 33.1 186 193 South -4.5 -3.5 657 664 West -11.5 -8.9 339 349 Actual Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s: Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Jan'18 (Prev) 94 97 95 95 97 97 NOTE: The data is found here (Washington Financial Desk, 202-898-8310 )