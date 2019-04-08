RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Just shy of highs

(Repeats from Friday. Updates chart) ** S&P 500 rises for 2nd straight week, gains 2.1%, on hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal and rebound in job growth ** Major averages end week within 1.6%-2.4% from their all-time intraday highs ** This as the SPX crosses a line, and the DJI tries to gear up, while the NYSE Composite feels better on the inside ** That said, as large caps strive for highs, small caps are a bit off key ** Nearly every sector climbs: Materials, financials and consumer discretionary surge, while just defensive plays - utilities and consumer staples fall ** Materials jump 4.3%. Dow Inc pops 11% in its DJI debut week, after spin off from DowDuPont ** Consumer Discretionary lifts 3.2%. Wynn Resorts best SPX stock, up 18%, as casino stocks cash in on Macau's strongest haul this year ** Industrials up 2.7%. Airline stocks take off after Delta's strong Q1 forecast. DAL elevates 12% ** Tech up 2.5%. Advanced Micro Devices jumps 14% on report that ramp up in shipments would buoy revenues, and bullish analyst views. Philadelphia chip index soars ~6% as rock'n chips try to keep Nasdaq humming along. Though it may now be time to test the market's trust in tech ** Consumer Staples down 1%. Worst SPX stock Walgreens sags 14% after "most difficult quarter" and weak forecast; sees another big slip on the charts ** Meanwhile, less bad is good with profit forecasts ** SPX sector performance YTD: