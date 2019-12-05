EPA chief says agency working to address biofuels industry concerns over blending mandates -source

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler told a biofuels company in a phone call on Thursday that the agency is working to address industry concerns over biofuel blending requirements that have sparked outrage across the Farm Belt, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The EPA plans to send a proposal on 2020 blending mandates to the White House’s Office of Management and Budget by the end of the week, according to two sources familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Leslie Adler)