US spending deal would raise tobacco age, repeal some Obamacare taxes - aides

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Congress would raise the U.S. tobacco purchasing age to 21 and permanently repeal several of the Affordable Care Act’s taxes under a massive government spending bill due to be released later on Monday, congressional sources said.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers hope to pass the bill before current funding runs out on Saturday, to avoid a partial government shutdown and head off the kind of messy budget battle that resulted in a record-long, 35-day interruption of government services late last year and early this year.