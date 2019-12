NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Citi Group and activist shareholder ValueAct Capital said on Thursday they would extend an existing information-sharing and engagement agreement for another two years through the end of 2021.

The agreement allows ValueAct to engage with Citi’s management team and board of directors on strategy, governance and planning matters, the firms said in a joint announcement. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; editing by Jason Neely)