WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Sutter Health, which dominates the market in northern California, has agreed to pay $575 million to settle allegations that it engaged in anticompetitive practices that led to higher prices for consumers, the California attorney general’s office said on Friday.

The payment will go to employers, unions, and others in a class action and to pay legal fees, the statement said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Diane Craft)