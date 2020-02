CORRECTED-IFR US ECM Calendar

(Corrects for dateline)

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (IFR) -

PRICED

Avrobio (US, biotech) – $100m ABB. 4.35m shares (100% prim) at $23.00 versus $22.00-$24.00 marketing and $26.91 last sale. MS, COWN, WF, GUGG.

i3 Verticals (US, fintech) – $120m 5y cvt at 1%, up 30% versus talked of 0.75%-1.25%, up 27.5%-32.5%. BAML. Upsized from $100m.

Revolution Medicines (US, biotech) – $238m IPO. 14m shares (100% prim) at $17.00 versus $16-$17 marketing. JPM, COWN, SVBL, GUGG. Upsized from 10m shares at $14-$16 on 2/11.

TFI International (Canada, freight & logistics) – $200m FO/NYSE IPO. 6m shares (100% prim) at $33.35/C$44.19 versus C$45.56 last sale and C$44.03 launch. TSX-listed. MS, BOFA, JPM, CS.

CALENDAR

Day-to-day: Avadim Health (US, healthcare cosmetics) – $80m IPO. 5m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. RJ, SUNT.

February 13: Churchill Capital Corp III (US, SPAC) – $800m IPO. 80m units (100% prim) at $10.00, structured as one share and one-fourth of a warrant. CITI, GS. NYSE “CCXX.U”.

February 13: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (US, biotech) – $250m FO. Fixed-size (100% prim) launched at $69.39. JPM, PSAND, JEFF.

February 13: Priner Servicos Industriais (Brazil, industrial maintenance/engineering) – R$199.9m/$53.7m IPO. 17.4m shares (100% prim) at R$10-$13. XP.

February 13: Tesla (US, electric cars) – $2.03bn FO. 2.65m shares (100% prim) versus $767.29 at launch. GS, MS.