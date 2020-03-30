Asian Currency News
RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Stimulation

    ** S&P 500 gains 10.3% for its best week since Mar
2009. US jobless claims come in less than investors' worst fears
and focus stays on $2.2 trln stimulus bill approved by lawmakers

    ** Indeed, it may have been time for a turn,
just as there may have been fear fatigue
    ** That said, there will be tests and trials,
as the indices stand, but stagger, and try to put
volatility back in the box
    ** In the end, traders assess the bounce
    ** Every sector rallies as utilities and industrials lead
relief rally; growth vs value goes from one battle line to the
next   
    ** Industrials surge 15.4%. Boeing shoots
up 71% on hopes of MAX production restarting by May
. Beaten-down airline stocks rebound as Senate
passes $58 bln aid bill. Delta Air Lines
and American Airlines both rise at least 35%, while ARCA
Airlines Index soars ~27%
    ** Energy leaps 12.2%. Oil prices climb on Fed steps
to support economy
    ** Financials pop 11.8%. Sector rises on hopes of
federal rescue package aimed to soften blow from COVID-19
pandemic
    ** Consumer discretionary jumps 11.1%. Beleaguered
hotels, casino operators and restaurants rise as dramatic fiscal
and monetary stimulus measures ease fears
. But cruise lines sink Fri on reports of exclusion
from coronavirus relief bill
    ** Tech advances 10.5%. Apple gains
despite another broker PT cut, though U.S. trade
regulators waive tariffs on smartwatch. Micron
 surges 20% after Q3 rev forecast beat
 Philly chip index gains ~15%
    ** Meanwhile, individual investors are still solidly
bearish, but eyeing tech
    ** SPX sector performance YTD:
    
 
 
 
    
 (Reporting by Lance Tupper and Terence Gabriel)
