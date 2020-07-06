Switzerland Market Report
July 6, 2020 / 11:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Fireworks!

2 Min Read

 (Repeats from Thursday, no changes to text. Adds chart)
    ** S&P 500 pops 4 straight days, finishes week up 4%

    ** At first it looked like the Nasdaq's bruising
might lead to a break, but a vital sign is showing
improvement
    ** While a golden cross now looms for the SPX
    ** Every sector sparkles: Communication services delivers
biggest bang
    ** Communications services jumps 5.6%. Facebook
 gains even as more cos join ad boycott bandwagon

    ** Consumer discretionary rallies 5.3%. Hotel and
cruise stocks advance on hopes of COVID-19 vaccine.
Though McDonald's plans to pause U.S. dine-in services
by 21 days as virus cases increase
    ** Industrials add 4.2%. Best SPX stock FedEx
, up ~20%, as results beat on pandemic-fueled shipments
surge. Boeing ascends Mon on Reuters report
737 MAX test flights to start, then falls Tues as
cancellations for the plane pile up
    ** Healthcare up 4.1%. Pfizer advances
after COVID-19 vaccine developed with German biotech firm
BioNTech shows potential in human trial.
Amgen touches record high after patent win against
Novartis on AMGN's rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel

    ** Tech lifts 3.7%. Micron rises on upbeat
forecast as analysts say chipmaker remains robust
on data center, smartphone demand
    ** Financials up 1.6%. Dividend news separates bank
stocks; Citizens Financial jumps, Wells Fargo
underperforms sector
    ** Meanwhile, 2020 so far: Q1 chills, Q2 thrills
, and will there be a cure for the summertime blues?
 
    ** SPX performance YTD:       
 
 
 
    
 (Lance Tupper and Terence Gabriel are Reuters market analysts.
The views expressed are their own)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below