RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Fireworks!

** S&P 500 pops 4 straight days, finishes week up 4% ** At first it looked like the Nasdaq's bruising might lead to a break, but a vital sign is showing improvement ** While a golden cross now looms for the SPX ** Every sector sparkles: Communication services delivers biggest bang ** Communications services jumps 5.6%. Facebook gains even as more cos join ad boycott bandwagon ** Consumer discretionary rallies 5.3%. Hotel and cruise stocks advance on hopes of COVID-19 vaccine. Though McDonald's plans to pause U.S. dine-in services by 21 days as virus cases increase ** Industrials add 4.2%. Best SPX stock FedEx , up ~20%, as results beat on pandemic-fueled shipments surge. Boeing ascends Mon on Reuters report 737 MAX test flights to start, then falls Tues as cancellations for the plane pile up ** Healthcare up 4.1%. Pfizer advances after COVID-19 vaccine developed with German biotech firm BioNTech shows potential in human trial. Amgen touches record high after patent win against Novartis on AMGN's rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel ** Tech lifts 3.7%. Micron rises on upbeat forecast as analysts say chipmaker remains robust on data center, smartphone demand ** Financials up 1.6%. Dividend news separates bank stocks; Citizens Financial jumps, Wells Fargo underperforms sector ** Meanwhile, 2020 so far: Q1 chills, Q2 thrills , and will there be a cure for the summertime blues?