Healthcare

RPT-BRIEF-Ireland authorises AstraZeneca for over 70s; advises against use

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to fix spelling in headline)

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ireland’s National Immunisation Advisory Committee on AstraZeneca PLC:

* IRELAND’S NATIONAL IMMUNISATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE AUTHORISES ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINES FOR ADULTS AGED 70 YEARS AND OLDER

* IRELAND'S NATIONAL IMMUNISATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS THAT MRNA VACCINES BE USED FOR THE OVER 70’S WHERE PRACTICABLE AND TIMELY Source text: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

