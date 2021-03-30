VW confirms it will rebrand its U.S. unit as 'Voltswagen'

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen AG’s U.S. unit confirmed Tuesday it will rename its U.S. operations as “Voltswagen of America” as it shifts its focus to electric vehicles.

The revised name takes effect in May and the announcement came after several outlets on Monday reported on a draft release mistakenly posted on the automaker’s U.S. website.

“We might be changing out our K for a T, but what we aren’t changing is this brand’s commitment to making best-in-class vehicles for drivers and people everywhere,” said Scott Keogh, president and CEO of Voltswagen of America in a statement.

The German automaker has committed to sell one million EVs worldwide by 2025 and will launch 70 electric models launched across the VW group brands by 2029. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)