U.S. delays enforcing tougher ID rules until May 2023 -- sources

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Homeland Security Department will delay enforcement of rules requiring Americans to get new identification cards in order to board airplanes or enter a federal building until May 3, 2023, sources told Reuters.

The department in March 2020 had extended the “REAL ID” deadline until October 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted many states to suspend issuing new driver licenses. Congress in 2005 approved federal standards for issuing identification cards but enforcement has been repeatedly delayed.