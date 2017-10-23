FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: New highs harvest
October 23, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: New highs harvest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats from Friday, no changes to text)

** S&P 500 adds 0.8 pct, extends winning streak to six weeks

** Longest SPX streak since similar 6-week run into early Mar. Though, when that streak ended, index sold off 2.6 pct over next month

** Indeed, given a crushed volatility study, the road ahead may quickly turn slick

** And despite DJI record highs, fractures may lead to it coming up lame

** This as big brother’s shadow looms large, small caps just tag along

** Though banks show muscle in grapple with tech

** Most sectors reap gains: Financials, healthcare and utilities most bountiful, while cons staples suffer blight

** Financials jump 2 pct. Banks rise after U.S. Senate approves 2018 budget blueprint. S&P 500 Banks index surges 3 pct

** Healthcare rallies 1.8 pct. UnitedHealth Group , up ~8 pct, on cheery earnings forecast, opportunities in Trump insurance product plans

** Tech up 1 pct. IBM has best day since 2009 as outlook hints Big Blue back on growth track

** Energy down 0.4 pct. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund compression can lead to range blowout

** Cons staples slide 1.2 pct. Procter & Gamble soggy as sales disappoint and Peltz still looms

** SPX sector YTD performance: reut.rs/2l5Pj2W

** Meanwhile, U.S. exchanges set for busiest year of Asian IPOs since 2010 . And the forecast for SPX Q3 profit growth barely budged

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
