FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Tech-tonic shifts
Sections
Featured
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
World
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
U.S.
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 30, 2017 / 11:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Tech-tonic shifts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats from Friday, no changes to text)

** S&P 500 ekes out 0.2 pct gain, stretches win streak to seven weeks

** This as Nasdaq indices get back in the game, make new highs

** Though there is a little bit of a family feud going on in the DJ Composite

** And while lagging micro caps flap their wings , the DJI / CBoT 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note Futures ratio is touching the sky

** In the end, more sectors tilt to downside: Telecom and healthcare quake most, while tech erupts

** Healthcare tumbles 2.1 pct. Group’s worst showing in a year as Celgene and Gilead among biggest decliners following Q3 reports; and drug wholesalers rattled as Amazon.com invades their turf. Nasdaq Biotech index crumbles nearly 5 pct, goes from one test to another on the charts

** Industrials down 1.2 pct. Caterpillar bulldozes the Street , and 3M hits record high. But Boeing gets clipped , and GE has its worst week since the financial crisis

** Consumer Disc up 1.1 pct. Amazon crushes expectations, stock crosses $1,100, adds >$60 bln in market cap

** Tech surges 2.9 pct. Titans Alphabet, Microsoft and Intel burst through the clouds after results

** SPX sector YTD performance: reut.rs/2hi9jLo

** Meanwhile, tech in a market cap race with no end in sight for giants’ share gains

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.