RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Tech-tonic shifts

** S&P 500 ekes out 0.2 pct gain, stretches win streak to seven weeks

** This as Nasdaq indices get back in the game, make new highs

** Though there is a little bit of a family feud going on in the DJ Composite

** And while lagging micro caps flap their wings , the DJI / CBoT 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note Futures ratio is touching the sky

** In the end, more sectors tilt to downside: Telecom and healthcare quake most, while tech erupts

** Healthcare tumbles 2.1 pct. Group’s worst showing in a year as Celgene and Gilead among biggest decliners following Q3 reports; and drug wholesalers rattled as Amazon.com invades their turf. Nasdaq Biotech index crumbles nearly 5 pct, goes from one test to another on the charts

** Industrials down 1.2 pct. Caterpillar bulldozes the Street , and 3M hits record high. But Boeing gets clipped , and GE has its worst week since the financial crisis

** Consumer Disc up 1.1 pct. Amazon crushes expectations, stock crosses $1,100, adds >$60 bln in market cap

** Tech surges 2.9 pct. Titans Alphabet, Microsoft and Intel burst through the clouds after results

** SPX sector YTD performance: reut.rs/2hi9jLo

** Meanwhile, tech in a market cap race with no end in sight for giants’ share gains