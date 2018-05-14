RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Spring fever

(Repeats from Friday, updates chart)

** S&P 500 enjoys some real warmth, has best week since early Mar, surges 2.4 pct. Consumer and producer price data eases inflation fears

** SPX may be warping out of the neutral zone , while Dow Futures make play for 100-Day

** Indeed, hemming and hawing may be ending, while an NYSE internal measure may be giving a hint

** Nearly every sector feels a nice breeze; energy, financials and tech bloom, while utilities wheeze. Nevertheless, growth still the pace car, hits fresh 17+ year high vs value

** Energy surges 3.8 pct. Oil prices hit 3-1/2 yr highs as Trump decides to quit Iran nuclear deal, restore sanctions. Though Energy ETF bubbling up toward chart resistance

** Financials soar 3.6 pct. Citigroup best in group up 7 pct as activist ValueAct takes $1.2 bln stake . S&P 500 Banks index up ~5 pct

** Tech up 3.5 pct. Warren Buffett loves his Apple , and Nvidia notches all-time high ahead of another qtrly beat, with crypto noise injected . On flip side, worst S&P stock Symantec plummets 30 pct on internal probe mystery, weak forecast

** Cons Discretionary up 0.8 pct. Best S&P performer TripAdvisor leaps 27 pct on upbeat qtrly report

** Utilities down 2.3 pct. Utilities ETF weakness on charts poised to re-heat

** SPX sector performance over past 12 mths: reut.rs/2wNTUg3

** Meanwhile, as SPX perks up, stock correlations cool down