RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: On again, off again

(Repeats from Friday, no changes to text, updates chart)

** S&P 500 finishes week up 0.3 pct even as trade tensions linger and U.S. summit with North Korea is put on hold

** Indeed, it’s been toil and trouble for E-Mini S&P Futures , though SPX may be building a base camp on higher ground

** E-Mini Dow Jones Futures still adrift in choppy waters. This with the DJI still on a waiting path

** Nevertheless, breadth measures paint a more buoyant picture

** Most sectors gain; utilities, tech and consumer discretionary rise, while energy slumps

** Tech up 1.3 pct. Group’s top stock Micron surges 15 pct on announced $10 bln buyback program, chipmaker’s biggest ever

** Cons Discretionary up 1.2 pct. Best S&P performer Foot Locker jumps 28 pct, stomps past Q1 expectations and Tiffany a close second, up 25 pct on results, $1 bln buyback plan. Lowe’s leaps as Ackman makes about $1 bln bet on home improvement retailer. Netflix’s market value eclipses Walt Disney’s for first time

** Industrials up 0.5 pct. Airline stocks climb as oil prices drop. General Electric gyrates, but ultimately loses ground after CEO Flannery’s presentation unnerves investors. Shares back in full retreat on the charts

** Financials off 0.4 pct. Banks dip as U.S. 10-yr TSY yield slips to 3-week low

** Energy slides 4.5 pct. Crude prices plunge as OPEC and Russia consider output boost. E&P ConocoPhillips and oil services co Schlumberger fall 6-8 pct. Energy ETF key reversal may lead to greater pressure

** SPX sector performance over past 12 mths: reut.rs/2LEvx7C

** Meanwhile, small caps, last year’s also-ran, now a horse in the hunt