RPT-BUZZ- U.S. stocks weekly: Standing 8 count

(Repeats from Friday. Updates chart)

** S&P 500 plunges 4.1 pct, suffers its worst week since Mar 23, in volatile trading

** Increasingly ill-tempered volatility measures finally erupted; DJI feeling the G’s

** This exposed the SPX’s weak knees, leaving the index staggering after a one-two combo. Though by early Fri, bulls tried to take back control

** However, with volatility still a wildcard, the market will need to quickly step up its game

** This as the Nasdaq Composite could no longer resist a broader bearish tune , tested some support, got floored

** All sectors absorb blows; materials, industrials and financials throw in the towel, while even defensive utilities and consumer staples get jabbed

** Materials drop 6.6 pct. PPG Industries falls 12 pct as sales warning, weak Q3 forecast reverberate globally

** Industrials dive 6.4 pct. Biggest SPX loser Flour Corp drops >20 pct on Q3 revenue outlook below estimates

** Financials sink 5.6 pct. Results from JPMorgan , Citigroup and Wells Fargo fail to comfort. Insurers tumble on double whammy of storm and rates

** Tech slumps 3.8 pct. Group gets knocked down earlier in the week, but attempts a comeback on Fri. Microsoft gains after analyst upgrades on robust software spending

** Consumer Staples down 1.9 pct. Though Conagra a rare bright spot, bounces on M&A financing with support from activist Jana Partners

** SPX sector YTD performance through Fri: tmsnrt.rs/2OqfXSc

** Meanwhile, the week’s pummeling strikes margin clerk selloff flashbacks