TORONTO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Ontario, keen to avert the closure of General Motor’s Oshawa plant, was told by the automaker that there was nothing it could do to prevent it, premier Doug Ford said on Monday.

“The first thing I said is, ‘what can we do? What do we have to do?’” said Ford, referring to a Sunday night phone call with GM Canada’s president. “He said the ship has already left the dock.” (Reporting by Allison Martell)