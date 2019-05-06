RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Saddle up

(Repeats from Friday. Updates chart) ** S&P 500 edges up 0.2% on the week. Strong jobs report spurs broad-based rally on Fri ** Indeed, even though the SPX has finally set a new record intraday high, a longer-term divergence remains a risk ** And an overheated Nasdaq may lead to exhaustion . This as its generals charge forth, while the troops have been less brazen ** That said, the DJI is closing in on its highs ** Most sectors rise: Healthcare and financials lead the pack, while communication services and energy bring up the rear ** Financials up 1.2%. Insurer MetLife best in group, advances ~6% as strong underwriting, volumes buoy profit ** Industrials up 1.1%. Ingersoll-Rand gallops to record high on spin off of industrial business to merge it with Gardner Denver. But engineering and construction co Flour Corp comes up lame, sinks 26% on surprise loss, management change ** Tech up 0.3%. Apple's upbeat forecast pushes its market value back toward $1 trln ** Consumer Discretionary slips 0.3%. Though Amazon.com rebounds on Fri after Warren Buffet says Berkshire Hathaway bought internet giant's shares for the first time ** Communication Services fall 1.8%. Alphabet dives ~7% as YouTube changes, competition hurt revenue ** Energy trips 3.3%. Crude prices slump on surging inventories ** Meanwhile, on the new issue front, vegan burger maker Beyond Meat's IPO on fire and Tesla gains on record-setting $2.7 bln capital raise ** SPX sector performance YTD: